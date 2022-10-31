Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 873,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Boxlight Stock Up 1.1 %

BOXL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boxlight Co. ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.11% of Boxlight worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.