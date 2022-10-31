BP (BP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

BP (NYSE: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/24/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/20/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $37.00.
  • 10/13/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
  • 10/13/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40).
  • 10/12/2022 – BP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/26/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 9/12/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 531,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,795. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1,146.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.