Braintrust (BTRST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.27 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00007892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $128.71 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.15 or 0.31320487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

