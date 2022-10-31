Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.71% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

