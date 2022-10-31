Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 6,285 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $52.15 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

