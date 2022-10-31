Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

