Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price at $46.14

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHOOY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

