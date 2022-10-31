Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,241,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 247,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.