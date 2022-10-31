Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE BKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
