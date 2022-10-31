Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $87,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BC traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,950. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
A number of research firms have commented on BC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
