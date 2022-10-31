Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 784.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Brunswick by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

