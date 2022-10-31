Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.46.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

