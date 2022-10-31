Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.46.

NYSE:BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

