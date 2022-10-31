BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BSQUARE Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.35.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

