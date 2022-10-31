Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

NVS opened at $80.36 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis Company Profile

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

