Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.