Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $235.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.