Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $178.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.