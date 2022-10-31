Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $132.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

