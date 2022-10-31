Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $214.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average of $196.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

