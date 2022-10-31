Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.74.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

