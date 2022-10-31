C2X (CTX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

C2X (CTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. C2X has a total market cap of $47.03 million and $6,052.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, C2X has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

