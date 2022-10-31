Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 455,467 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 1,031,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.