Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.22. 37,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average is $503.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

