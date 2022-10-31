Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,687. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

