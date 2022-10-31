Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

