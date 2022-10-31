Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,080,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,728,752 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,940. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

