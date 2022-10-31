Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,681,000 after acquiring an additional 922,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.