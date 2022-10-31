Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Canaan stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,635. The firm has a market cap of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.47. Canaan has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canaan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

