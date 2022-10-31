Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.57. The company had a trading volume of 754,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.17. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$31.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

