Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.57. The company had a trading volume of 754,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.17. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$31.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.