Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 994,176 shares.The stock last traded at $45.19 and had previously closed at $45.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.