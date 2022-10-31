Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 22,240,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 219,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

