Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CANO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of CANO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

