Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 3,937,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,755,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

