Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $2.15

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.85 to $2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

