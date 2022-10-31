Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $120.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

