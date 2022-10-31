Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 664 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. 45,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,281. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

