Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.23. 12,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

