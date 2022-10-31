Capital Square LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

