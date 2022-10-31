Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $9.69 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 274,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

