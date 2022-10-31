Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Up 9.5 %

COOSF stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

