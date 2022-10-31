Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Carbios SAS Trading Up 9.5 %
COOSF stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.