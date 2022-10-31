Cardano Price Up 13% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion and approximately $551.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.02 or 0.07758112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00094143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,982,303 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

