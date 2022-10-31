Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Carter’s updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

