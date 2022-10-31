Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $69.81 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 545.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

