Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.15-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Down 2.6 %

CRI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.00. 5,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,335. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

