Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.6 %

CRI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.71. 44,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carter’s by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

