Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.81. 294,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

