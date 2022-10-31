Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,076,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,692,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

