Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $236.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

