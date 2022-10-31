Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang Sells 5,000 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 317,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $298,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

