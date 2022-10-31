CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $1,003,000.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 412,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,975. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

