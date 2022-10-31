CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $1,003,000.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 412,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,975. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
