C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

C&C Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON CCR opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £631.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,071.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.87. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.80 ($3.24).

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

